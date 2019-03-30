The harrowing photo shared by Hampshire police to show the dangers of drink-driving

Have your say

Police have issued a stark warning about the dangers of drink-driving after a crash this morning.

Hampshire Constabulary’s roads team shared a picture of a badly damaged car on the A3 near Longmoor, which hit a tree early this morning.

The picture, posted on Twitter, shows how the car’s bonnet had badly crumpled, the doors on the passenger side had fallen apart and the front windscreen had been smashed.

The team posted: ‘Please don’t drink and drive.....this driver has had a lucky escape after hitting a tree on the A3 this morning near Longmoor #23754 #Notworththerisk #morningafter’

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said officers were called at 6.23am today to a collision involving one vehicle, a Volvo V50, on the A3.

She added the driver had suffered minor injuries.