The hunt is on for inspiring city seniors

A COMPETITION to find inspirational senior citizens in Portsmouth will close at the end of this month.

McCarthy and Stone is calling for people over the age of 60 in Portsmouth to share their inspirational stories, with the national winner receiving a cheque for £2,000.

Regional sales and marketing director Georgina Akers said: ‘We know that many over 60s have fantastic stories to tell, so we are calling on all those in Portsmouth to talk to their parents and grandparents and tell us all about it.’

To enter before the deadline of April 1, go to mccarthyandstone.co.uk/inspirational.