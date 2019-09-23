The remote revolution: How the latest smart kitchens let you speak to your oven, dishwasher or coffee-maker

Cooking at its best has always been a sociable experience in which the kitchen works in concert to support cooks in living out their creativity.

Now NEFF has taken the joined-up kitchen one step further by enabling you to manage your oven, fridge, dishwasher and other home appliances remotely with Wi-Fi and Home Connect.

Get connected with smart kitchen appliances

Pop in to SBS European Kitchens in Haslemere Road, Southsea to see the new NEFF Home Connect range and talk to staff about how these smart appliances can become part of your life.

Tap via the app, speak to your oven with voice control and make appliances interact with one another automatically. And these are just a few examples of what Home Connect makes possible.

Of course, if you prefer the hands-on approach then walking up to the appliances and making adjustments is just as intuitive as before.

Start cooking with the app and get notified when dinner is ready!

SBS European Kitchens in Southsea

Talking to your oven comes naturally. With your hands full kneading dough and rolling it out for tagliatelle, it’s quite handy to start the oven hands-free via voice control. The oven can talk back too: when dinner is ready you can get a notification on your smartphone.

Wake up and smell the coffee!

Just say the word and your favourite coffee will be ready in no time. If you integrate voice control into your connected kitchen, you can add an automatically-prepared coffee to your morning routine. A voice command is all it takes to get the day started with motivational music while sipping your espresso or flat white.

One instruction and the dishwasher does the rest

Turn on Home Connect and it can give your dishwasher instructions to make life easier. Start it with a voice command or via your phone while you’re enjoying a glass of wine with friends.

SBS European Kitchens is Portsmouth’s only 5 Star NEFF MasterPartner where you can come and try out a huge selection of the NEFF appliance range as well as receive expert advice from the friendly team.

For more information, go to https://www.sbskitchens.co.uk/ , call (023) 9273 4291 or e-mail email@sbskitchens.co.uk.

