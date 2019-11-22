The stylish late Victorian home with swimming pool in Rowlands Castle that could be yours for £1.25m

A late Victorian house bearing many of the architectural features that were to become popular in the following Edwardian era is waiting to delight buyers in Rowlands Castle.

Cranmere House, in Bowes Hill, is described as a ‘house for all seasons’ by Anne-Marie Green, of Fine and Country in Emsworth, thanks to its delightful

The swimming pool at Cranmere House

gardens, pool, and covered veranda accessed from the kitchen that’s perfect for al fresco dining.

Although its origins stretch back to 1897 to endow it with high ceilings and generous room proportions, the current owners have reconfigured the layout at Cranmere House to improve the flow and functionality between the ground floor living areas.

‘What has never diminished at Cranmere House is its imposing appearance the moment you enter the gated driveway,’ says Anne-Marie.

‘The house looks magnificent with its gables, bay windows, tiled brows on styled wooden supports and period small panes in the window fanlights.

The kitchen/diner at Cranmere House

‘Coupled with the gardens, and in particular the secluded and therefore private pool area, the house retains its aura that would have made it so appealing at the time it was built.’

Of course, these days there’s far more pressure to commute and keep busy, but with a railway station served by trains to Waterloo or the South Coast within walking distance, the demands of modern life are quite easily met.

So, too, is the fashion for increased working from home because Cranmere House has a detached wooden chalet-style office in the garden and there’s also a games room or study area over the garage, which also includes a workshop, as well as a study on the ground floor of the main house and another in the loft.

In addition to the five principal bedrooms, there is also a laundry on the first floor – a sensible place for most families, if only they had the space, because that’s where most washing is first discarded. However, it could easily be returned to bedroom use if desired.

Guide price is £1.25 million and the EPC rating is Band E. For more information, contact Fine and Country Southern Hampshire on (023) 93 277 277 or email drayton@fineandcountry.com