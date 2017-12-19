The Teletubbies are hosting a live show in Portsmouth

JOIN the world-famous Teletubbies as they star in their first-ever live theatre show and celebrate their 20th anniversary.

Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po explore the world around them in Big Hugs, a captivating performance full of laughter and music, created especially for the younger audience.

The Tubby Phone, Noo Noo and Sun Baby are just some of the features from the TV series the children will recognise, as well as having the opportunity to join in with brand new songs by BAFTA award-winning composer Mani Svavarsson.

The show will be at The Kings Theatre in Southsea in the summer of next year.

Featuring full-sized Teletubbies characters, bright colours, puppetry, movement, songs and actions, Teletubbies Live, created and adapted for stage by Richard Lewis, is the perfect show for introducing young children to the fun and magic of theatre.

Mani Svavarsson has also composed music for Peppa Pig Live which will be touring next year and will be at The Kings Theatre in January.

Peppa and her friends are back for their fifth show as the gang go on an exciting camping trip to the woods, with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.

With lunch-boxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa Pig’s Adventure promises to be the perfect theatre show full of interactive fun, songs and games.

Both performances will be at The Kings Theatre in Southsea. Peppa Pig Live is on January 17 and Janurary 18, 2018. Teletubbies Live: Big Hugs will be on June 27 and June 28, 2018.

To book tickets visit kingsportsmouth.co.uk/ or call (023) 9282 8282.