The time is nearing for a popular village show

THE Emsworth Show is only a couple of months away and organisers hope to make it one to remember.

Set to be staged on bank holiday Monday, August 27, by the Emsworth Horticultural Society, it will descend on the Recreation Ground in Horndean Road.

This year’s attractions are varied, with much of the focus on local flowers and produce grown by residents in a bid to win prizes.

Other attractions will include a dog show, falconry, dancers, karate displays, birds of prey, archery and photography and cooking competitions.

There will also be stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing and jewellery, pet products and books.

New this year will be a special event in the main arena – a contest arranged by Jago Kit Cars.

The show will run from 10.30am until 5pm and will be opened by the Mayor of Havant, Cllr Peter Wade.

To learn more about the show, visit www.emsworthshow.org.uk