Have your say

THINK you have what it takes to top the charts?

The Voice UK has begun looking for next year’s vocal superstar - and is coming to Portsmouth.

The Voice UK is looking for Portsmouth's best singers. Picture: ITV

Talent scouts will visit the open mic night at Jags@119 on Wednesday, May 2 from 5pm until 11pm in Elm Grove, Southsea.

This year’s winner, Ruti, was crowned on Saturday night and the 18-year-old singer from Essex is currently No.1 in the iTunes chart with her debut song, Dreams.

Singers must be 16 years old on or before October 1, 2018 and must prepare two songs with an instrument or backing track - which needs to be on an electronic device.

To book a time slot, contact Nick Courtney at vinylrecordsuk@aol.com.

Singers can also apply by visiting itv.com/thevoice/apply