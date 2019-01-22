Have your say

A WACKY race is set to return and businesses are being encouraged to take part.

Firms in Waterlooville can now enter a team into the town’s much-loved Pancake Race.

The fun event sees participants race up the town’s precinct holding a pancake in a frying pan – flipping it as they go – in a bid to cross the line first.

If entrants succeed in early heats, they will battle it out in the final in a bid to win £200 for a charity of their choice.

In 2018, London Road-based Phone Repair Doctor donated their winnings to Rowans Hospice after beating Hampshire Constabulary in the final.

The Waterlooville Pancake Race will take place at 11am on Tuesday, March 5.

To apply, email waterloovillefuneral@southerncoops.co.uk