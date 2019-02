Among the GP Patient Survey satisfaction categories was 'Experience of making an appointment'. These are the surgeries in the Portsmouth area (ranked by the percentage of respondents to the NHS survey) who were satisfied with the experience of making an appointment at the respective GP surgeries.

1. East Shore Partnership Milton Park Surgery, St Mary's Health Campus, Milton Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO3 6DW. 38.80 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

2. East Shore Partnership St Cuthberts Church, Hayling Avenue, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO3 6BH. 38.80 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

3. The Willow Group - Waterside Medical Centre Mumby Road, Gosport, Hampshire, PO12 1BA. 44.60 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

4. The Willow Group - Stoke Road Medical Centre 66-68 Stoke Road, Gosport, Hampshire, PO12 1PA. 44.60 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

