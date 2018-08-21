There’s only one week left to have your say on the future of Southsea seafront

TWO major consultations regarding the city’s seafront will come to a close next week.

Residents have until Monday August 27 to have their say on new sea defences and on aspirations for the whole seafront.

The Southsea Coastal scheme consultation is being held to get opinions on options for new sea defences along 4.5km of seafront, from Old Portsmouth to Eastney.

Councillor Dave Ashmore, cabinet member for environment and community safety at Portsmouth City Council said: ‘We have had over 1000 survey responses for the Southsea Coastal Scheme consultation.

‘We're really keen to get as many replies as possible, so I'd urge people to head to the website, check out the videos and visualisations and have their say.

‘We've also got videos running on the Victorious Festival big screen this weekend letting people know about the scheme, which means we can reach even more residents and visitors.’

For more details on the sea defences consultation, visit southseacoastalscheme.org.uk and for information on the seafront masterplan review, visit portsmouth.gov.uk and search for 'seafront masterplan'.