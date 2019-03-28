These are 12 of the best restaurants to go to on Mother’s Day in Portsmouth according to TripAdvisor MOTHER’S day is creeping up fast and if you haven’t got round to making any plans yet, why not consider taking your mum out for a meal. Portsmouth has a number of great restaurants to choose from and here are 12 of the best according to TripAdvisor. 1. Restaurant 27 This restaurant in South Parade, Southsea, is the best restaurant in Portsmouth according to TripAdvisor. It has a five star rating based on 1,132 reviews on the website. Malcolm Wells JPIMedia Buy a Photo 2. Smile Cafe If you fancy treating your mum to a lovely breakfast on mother's day, this cafe in Marmion Road, Southsea, might just fit the bill. It has a 4.5 star rating based on 308 reviews on TripAdvisor. Google Maps Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 3. Algarve's Grill Located in Osborne Road in Southsea, this restaurant is one of the best in the city according to TripAdvisor and could be perfect for mother's day. It has a 4.5 star rating based on 586 reviews. Fiona Callingham JPIMedia Buy a Photo 4. Bodrum Restaurant This restaurant in Albert Road is one of the best to visit in the city according to TripAdvisor, so could be worth booking a table for mother's day. It has a 4.5 star rating based on 369 reviews on the website. Sarah Standing JPIMedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3