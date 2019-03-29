Hampshire celebrities

These are 12 of the most famous people from Hampshire

HAMPSHIRE has played home to future Prime Ministers and literary icons. 

Over recent days The News has been looking at the famous faces who come from Portsmouth, but now we’ve cast our net out across the whole county. Here are 12 of the most famous people from the rest of Hampshire. 

1. Jane Austen

One of the most famous British authors of all time was born in Steventon Rectory in Hampshire. She wrote Pride and Prejudice and many other novels. She is buried at Winchester cathedral.
2. Ian McEwan

The author of Atonement and other beloved novels, Ian McEwan was born in Aldershot
3. Craig David

Singer, rapper and producer Craig David was born in Southampton. He is due to perform at the inaugural South Central Festival in Portsmouth this May.
4. Claire Balding

This BBC Sport, Channel 4 and BT Sport presenter was born in Kingsclere in Hampshire in 1971.
