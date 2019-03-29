These are 12 of the most famous people from Hampshire
HAMPSHIRE has played home to future Prime Ministers and literary icons.
Over recent days The News has been looking at the famous faces who come from Portsmouth, but now we’ve cast our net out across the whole county. Here are 12 of the most famous people from the rest of Hampshire.
1. Jane Austen
One of the most famous British authors of all time was born in Steventon Rectory in Hampshire. She wrote Pride and Prejudice and many other novels. She is buried at Winchester cathedral.