These are all the Christmas jobs available in Portsmouth 2019 - and how to apply

The festive season brings with it plenty of opportunities for temporary seasonal work.

If you’re looking for a Christmas job in Portsmouth this year, these are six jobs up for grabs, and how to apply.

Christmas stockroom temp at River Island

Your duties and responsibilities will include ensuring that the stockroom is well maintained and processing stock deliveries.

The person specification says, “You will need to have previous experience of working in a stockroom/warehouse environment. You will also love fashion, be enthusiastic and want to work in a challenging yet rewarding environment.”

Contract is eight hours.

Hours are Wednesday 11am to 3pm and Friday 1:30pm and 5:30pm.

Applicants will need to be available to work Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, New Years Eve and New Years Day.

You can apply online on the River Island website here.

Christmas team at Debenhams

Your duties will include working with customers to create the “perfect shopping experience”.

The job ad says, “You’ll love playing your part in a team and will bring the fun, friendly interaction that our customers expect. You’ll enjoy really connecting with people - talking about the perfect Christmas gift, helping someone feel great in the fitting rooms or queue busting so we don’t keep anyone waiting.

“You’ll spot the opportunity to help and because you know your stuff, you’ll confidently find a way to fulfil the customer’s every need.”

The more availability you have across seven days, the more hours Debenhams will be able to offer you. Weekend working is required.

Various hour contracts available, pay is £6.64 (under 21) to £8.21 per hour.

You can apply online on the Debenhams website here.

Seasonal team member at Clintons

Your duties include helping the business achieve its sales targets and delivering outstanding customer service.

As a seasonal team member, you’ll need to be flexible - the job ad states that you’ll need to be available during weekends.

You’ll need to have previous retail experience, experience of working towards targets and experience of working in a team environment.

This is a zero hour contract position, and pay is between £4.97 and £8.21.

You can apply online on the Clintons website here.

Festive Helper at Cath Kidston

Your duties and responsibilities include dealing with requests and orders swiftly and efficiently, ensuring that the shop floor is replenished with stock and dealing with customers.

You should be approachable and friendly, have a keen energy for the brand and lots of energy to keep the store sparkling.

Applicants must be available to work Black Friday weekend, Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

You can apply on the Cath Kidston website here.

Christmas Sales Assistant at Game

You’ll be expected to deliver a high standard of excellent customer service, up sell products and work well within the team.

The job ad says, “Bonus points for knowing your stuff. Genuinely passionate and excited about gaming and technology, you're friendly, approachable, and you know how to connect with customers while still getting the job done and supporting your team.”

The contract hours are described as ‘full time’.

You can apply on the Game website here.

Christmas Sales Assistant at the Perfume Shop

The job advert says, “Our Sales Assistants are very important to us. We provide them with a great product to work with, some great incentives to work towards and a great team working environment.

“In return we are keen for our Sales Assistants to be able to wow our customers, to be able to sell to them and make their day. We also expect our Sales Assistant to support with living our brand, whether this is cleaning, replenishing the shelves or supporting their management team where possible.”

The position is four hours per week, but the job ad states that there is potential to do “tons of overtime”.

You can apply online here.