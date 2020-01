Whether you're a long-time vegan or trying out Veganuary for the first time, these are 12 of the best places to head in Portsmouth for dairy-free food. The rankings have been determined by reviewers on Tripadvisor.

1. Baffled Coffee, Fawcett Road Baffled Coffee is one of the most popular vegan-friendly spots in Portsmouth. One reviewer wrote that the vegan falafel bowl they had was super tasty and delicious, adding that the cafe offers milk alternatives.

2. Smile Cafe, Marmion Road Another vegan-friendly cafe in the area, Smile Cafe lived up to its name with one reviewer, who said they found good food with a smile when they visited. Veggie and vegan options are available.

3. Restaurant 27, South Parade Restaurant 27 is also able to cater for vegans on request. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote that the chef was more than happy to prepare a taster menu that was vegan for them.

4. Agora, Clarendon Road This Mediterranean restaurant is popular with meat eaters and vegans alike. One party who visited for a birthday were pleased with the food and service, with staff able to point out what was and wasnt vegan.

