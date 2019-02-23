Have your say

These are some of the latest planning applications which have been submitted in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Havant.

Havant

Emsworth: Demolition of an existing garage and construction of a new single-storey extension, a new garage and an annex to provide living accommodation at 62 Warblington Road; Mr J Boutle.

Hayling East: Construction of a two-storey front extension and a porch at 11A Rails Lane; Mr Roger Lilley.

Purbrook: Construction of a single-storey rear extension at 3 Highbank Avenue; Mr and Mrs Wright.

Portsmouth

Milton: Construction of single-storey side/rear extension, conversion of garage, construction of dormer to front roof slope at 7 Tideway Gardens; Beth Thompson.

St Jude: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 15 Wilson Grove; Mr Joseph McCabe.

Paulsgrove: Construction of two-storey side extension to form new dwelling house after removal of existing garage to include the formation of four parking bays to front of property at 2 Tarleton Road; Mr James Hope.

Fareham

Hill Head: Single-storey rear extension at 21 Mulberry Avenue; Mr Paul Phelps.

Portchester East: Loft conversion, rear extension and extension to the roof including front dormer window and gable build ups at 19 The Kingsway; Mr Mark Gee.

Stubbington: Two-storey side extension at 45 Marks Tey Road; Mr & Mrs S Adams.

Gosport

Hardway: Construction of a first-floor rear extension at 1 Priory Road; Mr Stephen Swallow.

Bridgemary South: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 50 Beauchamp Avenue; Mr and Mrs D Bennett.

Alverstoke: Construction of single-storey rear extension and mono-pitched roof over the porch to replace the balcony at 69 Gale Moor Avenue; Mr and Mrs D Cumber.