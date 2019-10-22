These birds are returning to the Solent after months spent in Arctic regions

THOUSANDS of birds at the heart of conservation efforts across the region are beginning to return to the Solent.

Brent geese, redshank and turnstone have all been seen at Hill Head, with oystercatcher spotted on Hayling Island and teal seen in Portchester.

Solent Bird Aware have highlighted some of the birds arriving back in Hampshire after months spent in Arctic regions, including these oystercatchers, on Hayling Island.

Many are among birds returning to the Solent from Arctic regions, arriving tired, hungry and ready to rest and feed on local mudflats and beaches.

Conservationists have urged residents to stick to paths and keep their dogs away from the birds as they now have to compete for nourishment.

READ MORE: Banned drink-driver, 64, caught near Royal Navy base in Portsmouth spared jail over 70-mile trip while over the limit

It comes as they also face a risk of interruption because their meal times are dictated by the low tide.

Solent Bird Aware have highlighted some of the birds arriving back in Hampshire after months spent in Arctic regions, including these turnstones at Hill Head.

Councillor Sean Woodward, chairman of the Partnership for South Hampshire, which oversees Bird Aware Solent said: ‘The diverse bird life we see on our Solent shores is fabulous.

‘We must do all we can to ensure future generations will enjoy them too.’

To learn more about ongoing efforts to look after birds across the region, go to birdaware.org