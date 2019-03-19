A NUMBER of mystery boxes have appeared around Portsmouth today – leaving people curious.

The large orange boxes have left people scratching their head after they were spotted across various destinations around the city.

But the mystery has now been solved after Portsmouth City Council's transport management centre revealed what they are for.

‘We've received a number of calls this morning about some equipment that has appeared in a number of locations around the city. These cameras are for a planned traffic survey taking place over the next seven days,’ a post on its official Twitter feed said.