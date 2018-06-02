Things are at a Crisis point as legendary punks return to Portsmouth

Legendary punk band Crisis released their debut No Town Hall EP on the Peckham Action Group label in 1978.

Two songs on the EP, Holocaust and PC One Nine Eight Four, set the tone, blending intelligent, reflective and highly politicised lyrics with melodic and angular music. The group played Rock Against Racism and Anti Nazi League events, building a no-nonsense reputation as a politically-charged left-wing punk band who spoke from the heart. Two tracks from a November 1978 John Peel session, UK ’79 and White Youth, were released in 1979, with the follow-up, Alienation, appearing a year later, along with the mini album Hymns of Faith.

The group played their final gig in their hometown Guildford, alongside Magazine and Bauhaus, on May 10, 1980, then disbanded. Bassist Tony Wakeford and guitarist Douglas Pearce formed the critically acclaimed Death in June, while drummer Luke Rendle went on to join The Pack and Theatre of Hate.

Despite releasing just three singles and a mini-album by the time they disbanded, the group retained something of a legendary status.

Wakeford has now returned with a new line-up of Crisis, set to play gigs in the UK and Europe, including Nelson’s Bar, Southsea, on Friday, December 1, supported by local heroes Watch You Drown and Archive 45.