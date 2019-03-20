Things to do in the Portsmouth area on Thursday and Friday

Here are our top picks.

EVENT: Canadian comedian Tom Stade presents his comedy show pledging to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth… New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, Thursday, 6.45pm.

CONCERT: Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra will return for another spring concert entitled Spirit of England. Ticket prices vary. Portsmouth Guildhall, Friday, 7.30pm.

STAGE: Murder by Gaslight is about two poisoners – William Palmer and Harvey Crippen. You’re invited to judge whether they were guilty… Gosport Discovery Centre, Thursday, 7.30pm.

MUSIC: Megan Linford presents this release show for her new single First Day of Spring ahead of the release of her first album later this year. Free event. Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Friday, 7.30pm.

GIG: Joanne Shaw Taylor has established herself as the UK’s number one star of the blues rock world. The girl with the big voice will be performing her new album Reckless Heart. Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Thursday, 7.30pm.

TRIBUTE: The Best of Wham will perform a tribute to the famous band, featuring favourite hits such as Club Tropicana, I’m Your Man and Wham Rap. Tickets £23.50. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Thursday, 7.30pm.