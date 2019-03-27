Things to do in the Portsmouth area on Thursday and Friday

Here are our top picks.

GIG: Britain’s world-famous reggae band UB40 are on tour with their new but 19th album: For The Many. Ticket prices vary. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk. Portsmouth Guildhall, Friday, 7pm

SHOW: Based on the best-selling books by Liz Pichon, the story of Tom Gates will be brought to the stage. Ticket prices vary. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Thursday, 7pm.

THEATRE: Soberton Players present the comedy play A Bunch of Amateurs written by Nick Newman and Ian Hislop. Tickets £8. Soberton Village Hall, Thursday, 7.30pm.

EVENT: Marlene Boyce is hosting a dinner, but will things go to plan with Del, Rodney and Uncle Albert on the guest list? Tickets £36 for three-course meal and comedy. The Langstone Hotel, Hayling Island, Friday, 7pm.

STAGE: Get grooving in this tribute concert to Tina Turner, performed by Elesha Paul Moses. Featuring songs What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Proud Mary and Nutbush City Limits. Portsmouth Guildhall, Thursday, 7pm.

CONCERT: The Syd Lawrence Orchestra will take you on a musical journey, featuring the songs of Billy May, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and more. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Thursday, 7.30pm.