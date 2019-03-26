Things to do in the Portsmouth area on Wednesday and Thursday

Here are our top picks.

STAGE: Get grooving in this tribute concert to the most iconic Tina Turner, performed by the vocal talent of Elesha Paul Moses. Portsmouth Guildhall, Wednesday, 7pm.

EVENT: Nicholas Hall, formerly Keeper of Artillery at the Royal Armouries, will present a talk about the Victorian technological and industrial revolution. Fort Nelson, Fareham, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

PERFORMANCE: Soberton Players present the comedy play A Bunch of Amateurs written by Nick Newman and Ian Hislop. Tickets £8. Soberton Village Hall, Thursday, 7.30pm.

THEATRE: Celebrating the work of the great playwright Alan Bennett, New Apollo presents two plays called An Englishman Abroad and A Chip in The Sugar. Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Wednesday, 7.45pm.

SHOW: Based on the best-selling books by Liz Pichon, the story of Tom Gates will be brought to the stage by the award-winning team behind Gangsta Granny. Ticket prives vary. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Wednesday, 7pm.

CONCERT: The Syd Lawrence Orchestra will take you on a musical journey, featuring the music of Billy May, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and more. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Thursday, 7.30pm​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.