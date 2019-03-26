Things to do in the Portsmouth area on Wednesday and Thursday

What's Love Got To Do With It? will be at Portsmouth Guildhall on March 27.
Here are our top picks. 

STAGE: Get grooving in this tribute concert to the most iconic Tina Turner, performed by the vocal talent of Elesha Paul Moses. Portsmouth Guildhall, Wednesday, 7pm. 

EVENT: Nicholas Hall, formerly Keeper of Artillery at the Royal Armouries, will present a talk about the Victorian technological and industrial revolution. Fort Nelson, Fareham, Wednesday, 7.30pm. 

PERFORMANCE: Soberton Players present the comedy play A Bunch of Amateurs written by Nick Newman and Ian Hislop. Tickets £8. Soberton Village Hall, Thursday, 7.30pm.

THEATRE: Celebrating the work of the great playwright Alan Bennett, New Apollo presents two plays called An Englishman Abroad and A Chip in The Sugar. Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Wednesday, 7.45pm.

SHOW: Based on the best-selling books by Liz Pichon, the story of Tom Gates will be brought to the stage by the award-winning team behind Gangsta Granny. Ticket prives vary. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Wednesday, 7pm.

CONCERT: The Syd Lawrence Orchestra will take you on a musical journey, featuring the music of Billy May, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and more. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Thursday, 7.30pm​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.