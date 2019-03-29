Things to do in the Portsmouth area this weekend

Milkshake Live will be at Ferneham Hall, Fareham, on Sunday.
Here are our top picks. 

STAGE: Join Milkshake Monkey for an afternoon of fun, laughter, songs and funky dance routines in this family-friendly show. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Sunday, 12pm/3.30pm. 

FILM: Peter Rabbit enjoys Mr McGregor’s vegetable garden. But when another relative moves in, they’re unhappy with this family of rabbiTS. The Ritz, St Vincent College, Gosport, Saturday, 10.30am. 

GIG: Chijazz will be putting on a show as part of Havant Music Festival. Tickets £8 and are on sale at The Spring, Havant, or call (023) 9247 2700. Hayling Island Community Centre, Monday, 7.30pm. 

CONCERT: The East Hants Townwomen’s Guild Concert will feature classics from The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables and much more. C all (023) 9247 2700 for tickets. St Faith’s Hall, Havant, Sunday, 3pm. 

MUSIC: The Oxley Meir Quartet will take you on a musical world tour featuring Turkish panache to English pastoralism. Tickets from £13 and call 01329 233100 for more details. Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Saturday, 7.30pm. 

EVENT: The Big Noise Community Samba Band will present a carnival experience for the Havant Music Festival playing samba and reggae sounds. St Faith’s Churchyard, Havant, Saturday, 2pm. 