Think tank suggests city as sea command

A THINK tank has called for a reform of the immigration system after Brexit – incorporating Portsmouth into its recommendations.

In a paper published today, Policy Exchange has said the ID registration system for EU citizens in the UK should also be rolled out to British citizens to avoid another Windrush scandal.

The notion has been controv ersial for some time, with many opposing it on civil liberties grounds – however the organisation has suggested its introduction on a voluntary basis.

A £5bn national identity card scheme was introduced by the last Labour government in 2006, but a bill to scrap it was the first legislation introduced by Theresa May when she became home secretary in 2010.

Among the other ideas in The Border Audit: A Post-Windrush Review is the prospect of having one single command responsible for sea borders, under one person based in Portsmouth.