This Hampshire road has been named one of the UK’s best for driving

The UK’s 50 best roads for driving have been announced – and a Hampshire route has made the list.
The A272 between Winchester and the Loomies Moto Cafe near West Meon was named 33 on the new list.
The rankings were compiled by a panel of experts and driving club members for Boundless, the events and experiences club for public sector workers.
The 9-mile route passes through some of Hampshire’s most beautiful countryside, including the National Trust site at Hinton Ampner as well as New Cheriton and Bramdean.
Topping the list is the simply stunning stretch of the A82, pictured above, running from Crianlarich to Glencoe in the Scottish Highlands, cutting across the otherwordly Rannoch Moor.
Boundless motoring editor, Dan Read, said: ‘Sometimes a great drive isn’t about a great car, it’s about the right road in the right place at the right time and there are plenty to choose from on this list.
‘From the tip of Scotland to the Cornish coast, from Northern Ireland to the Isle of Man, it showcases the best of Britain’s highways, byways and beautiful scenery.
‘As well as some classic road trips, the list also features a few surprises – the sort of hidden gems you only find with a little local knowledge.’
Here is the top 50:
1 Crianlarich to Glencoe Scotland
2 Llanberis to Capel Curig Wales
3 Thwaite to Ingleton North West
4 North York Moors Lap North East
5 North Coast 500 Scotland
6 Lynmouth to Minehead South West
7 Glossop to Sheffield West Midlands
8 Trotternish Circuit Scotland
9 Rhayader to Aberystwyth Wales
10 Exford to Lynmouth South West
11 Alnmouth to Holy Island North East
12 Llangollen to Llandegla Wales
13 Tornapress to Applecross Scotland
14 Cirencester to Moreton-in-Marsh Midlands
15 Boscastle to Bude South West
16 Weymouth to West Bay South West
17 Cromer to Hunstanton East of England
18 The Black Mountain Road Wales
19 TT Motorcycle Course Isle of Man
20 Glasgow to Inverness Scotland
21 Clifton Suspension Bridge South West
22 Haydon Bridge to Penrith North of England
23 Warminster to Poole South West
24 Edinburgh to Darlington Scotland and North East
25 Larne to Cushendall Northern Ireland
26 Abergavenny to Aberystwyth Wales
27 Sevenoaks to Folkestone South East
28 South Harting to Lordington South East
29 Chepstow to Usk Wales
30 A30, Wilton to Honiton South West
31 Bulford Camp to Everleigh South West
32 Causeway Coastal Road Northern Ireland
33 Loomies Moto Café to Winchester South East
34 A lap of Central London South East
35 Garnlydan to Llangynidr Wales
36 Newcastle to Slieve Gullon Northern Ireland
37 Sleaford to Cadwell Park East Midlands
38 Crawley to Brighton South East
39 Reading to Oxford South East
40 A4, Chippenham to Newbury South West
41 Brands Hatch South East
42 A483, Newton to Crossgates Wales
43 Colsterworth to Bourne East Midlands
44 Romford to Great Yarmouth East of England
45 Bregagh Road Northern Ireland Kimbolton to Ramsey
46 St Marys East of England
47 Maidenhead to London (Jenner’s Café to Ace Café) South East
48 Stafford to Newport West Midlands
49 Litlington to A1 East of England
50 Bedford to Kimbolton East of England