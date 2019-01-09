This Hampshire road has been named one of the UK’s best for driving

The UK’s 50 best roads for driving have been announced – and a Hampshire route has made the list.

The A272 between Winchester and the Loomies Moto Cafe near West Meon was named 33 on the new list.

The A272 has been named one of the UK's best roads for driving. Picture: Google Maps

The rankings were compiled by a panel of experts and driving club members for Boundless, the events and experiences club for public sector workers.

The 9-mile route passes through some of Hampshire’s most beautiful countryside, including the National Trust site at Hinton Ampner as well as New Cheriton and Bramdean.

Topping the list is the simply stunning stretch of the A82, pictured above, running from Crianlarich to Glencoe in the Scottish Highlands, cutting across the otherwordly Rannoch Moor.

Boundless motoring editor, Dan Read, said: ‘Sometimes a great drive isn’t about a great car, it’s about the right road in the right place at the right time and there are plenty to choose from on this list.

The route goes past Hinton Ampner. Picture: Google Maps

‘From the tip of Scotland to the Cornish coast, from Northern Ireland to the Isle of Man, it showcases the best of Britain’s highways, byways and beautiful scenery.

‘As well as some classic road trips, the list also features a few surprises – the sort of hidden gems you only find with a little local knowledge.’

Here is the top 50:

1 Crianlarich to Glencoe Scotland

2 Llanberis to Capel Curig Wales

3 Thwaite to Ingleton North West

4 North York Moors Lap North East

5 North Coast 500 Scotland

6 Lynmouth to Minehead South West

7 Glossop to Sheffield West Midlands

8 Trotternish Circuit Scotland

9 Rhayader to Aberystwyth Wales

10 Exford to Lynmouth South West

11 Alnmouth to Holy Island North East

12 Llangollen to Llandegla Wales

13 Tornapress to Applecross Scotland

14 Cirencester to Moreton-in-Marsh Midlands

15 Boscastle to Bude South West

16 Weymouth to West Bay South West

17 Cromer to Hunstanton East of England

18 The Black Mountain Road Wales

19 TT Motorcycle Course Isle of Man

20 Glasgow to Inverness Scotland

21 Clifton Suspension Bridge South West

22 Haydon Bridge to Penrith North of England

23 Warminster to Poole South West

24 Edinburgh to Darlington Scotland and North East

25 Larne to Cushendall Northern Ireland

26 Abergavenny to Aberystwyth Wales

27 Sevenoaks to Folkestone South East

28 South Harting to Lordington South East

29 Chepstow to Usk Wales

30 A30, Wilton to Honiton South West

31 Bulford Camp to Everleigh South West

32 Causeway Coastal Road Northern Ireland

33 Loomies Moto Café to Winchester South East

34 A lap of Central London South East

35 Garnlydan to Llangynidr Wales

36 Newcastle to Slieve Gullon Northern Ireland

37 Sleaford to Cadwell Park East Midlands

38 Crawley to Brighton South East

39 Reading to Oxford South East

40 A4, Chippenham to Newbury South West

41 Brands Hatch South East

42 A483, Newton to Crossgates Wales

43 Colsterworth to Bourne East Midlands

44 Romford to Great Yarmouth East of England

45 Bregagh Road Northern Ireland Kimbolton to Ramsey

46 St Marys East of England

47 Maidenhead to London (Jenner’s Café to Ace Café) South East

48 Stafford to Newport West Midlands

49 Litlington to A1 East of England

50 Bedford to Kimbolton East of England

