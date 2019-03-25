This is how many people have signed revoke Article 50 petition in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Meon Valley 

Have your say

A PETITION calling for the government to revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU has been signed by over 5 million people.

However despite it becoming the most popular one ever submitted to the Parliament website, it has not amassed many signatures across our area.

Over 5 million people have signed a petition calling for Article 50 to be revoked. Picture: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Since being started in late February by Margaret Anne Georgiadou it has become the most signed online petition overtaking the 4.1 million signatures amassed by a 2016 one calling for a second EU referendum.

The milestone comes the day after around a million people attended a march on Westminster calling for a People's Vote.

But the number of people signing the petition across Portsmouth and the surrounding areas has remained in the low thousands.

Here’s a break down of how many people have signed it in each of our constituencies so far:

Portsmouth North

According to the petition website, 4,751 people have signed it so far.

This works out at 4.75 per cent of 100,044 constituents having submitted their signatures calling for Article 50 to be revoked.

Portsmouth South

So far 8,878 people have signed the petition in the Portsmouth South constituency, which is 8.14 per cent of all constituents.

This brings the total number of signatures for Portsmouth to 13,629. As of 2011 the city had a population of 238,137.

Gosport

In Gosport, 4,656 people have signed the petition to revoke Article 50 out of 98,615 constituents, which is just 4.72 per cent.

Fareham

A total of 7,372 have signed the petition out of the 100,003 constituents in Fareham so far. This means 7.37 per cent of the constituency has signed it.

Havant

So far 5,198 people have signed the petition in the Havant constituency out of the 93,138 constituents, which works out 5.58 per cent.

Meon Valley

7,617 people have signed the petition to revoke article 50 in the Meon Valley constituency which includes Waterlooville.

This works out at 8.3 per cent of the 91,718 constituents signing it.

Isle of Wight

There have been 9,138 signatures for the petition on the Isle of Wight so far.

This means that 6.57 per cent of the 139,105 constituents have signed it.

East Hampshire

So far 10,585 people have signed the petition in the East Hampshire constituency.

This works out at 10.93 per cent of the 96,816 constituents.