This is how much price of NHS prescriptions will rise from next week 

THE cost of prescriptions are set to increase from the start of April, the government has announced.

Medicine is among a number of different things that will cost more money from April, which is the start of the new financial year.

NHS prescriptions will increase in price next week

NHS has revealed that the price of prescriptions will go up 20p from April 1 and there will be other price rises as well.

Here’s what you need to know:

How much will prescriptions cost now?

If you have to pay for your prescription the price will rise from April 1.

So instead of £8.80, you will now have to pay £9 for your prescription.

However there will be no-change in price for 3-month PPC which stays at £29.10 or the12-month PPC which will remain at £104.

Are there any other price rises?

Yes, the prices for the following wigs and fabric supports will be increasing.

- Surgical bra will rise from £28.85 to £29.50

- Abdominal or spinal support will rise to £44.55 from £43.60

- Stock modacrylic wig will cost £72.80 from April 1 up from £71.25

- Partial human hair wig will rise from £188.70 to £192.85

- Full bespoke human hair wig will now cost £282, up from £275.95.

Why are the prices changing?

In a statement to Parliament, Baroness Blackwood said: ‘In the 2015 spending review, the government committed to support the Five Year Forward View with £10 billion investment in real terms by 2020 to 2021 to fund frontline NHS services.

‘Alongside this, the government expects the NHS to deliver £22 billion of efficiency savings to secure the best value from NHS resources and primary care must play its part.

‘This year, therefore, we have increased the prescription charge by 20 pence from £8.80 to £9 for each medicine or appliance dispensed.

‘To ensure that those with the greatest need, and who are not already exempt from the charge, are protected we have frozen the cost of the prescription prepayment certificates (PPC) for another year.

‘The 3-month PPC remains at £29.10 and the cost of the annual PPC will stay at £104.

‘Taken together, this means prescription charge income is expected to rise broadly in line with inflation.’

Who has to pay for prescriptions?

If you are an adult in England it is likely you will have to pay for your prescriptions.

In Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland they are free.

However in England you can get free prescription if you meet any of the following:

- are 60 or over

- are under 16

- are 16 to 18 and in full-time education

- are pregnant or have had a baby in the previous 12 months and have a valid maternity exemption certificate (MatEx)

- have a specified medical condition and have a valid medical exemption certificate (MedEx)

- have a continuing physical disability that prevents you going out without help from another person and have a valid MedEx

- hold a valid war pension exemption certificate and the prescription is for your accepted disability

- are an NHS inpatient.

