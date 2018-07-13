This is the day by day weekend weather forecast for Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham, Gosport, Waterlooville and Hayling Island

Have your say

Portsmouth and the surrounding area have been basking in the sunshine for what feels like an eternity now.

But as the weekend once again approaches and weather warnings for thunder and heavy rain being issued by the Met Office is the good weather set to continue?

Here is the day by day forecast for the weekend for Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham, Gosport, Waterlooville and Hayling Island.

Portsmouth

Friday - Sunny day - highs of 22C

saturday - Sunny day - highs of 23C

Sunday - Sunny day - highs of 24C

Monday - Sunny intervals - highs of 24C

Havant

Friday - Sunny day - highs of 22C

saturday - Sunny day - highs of 24C

Sunday - Sunny day - highs of 25C

Monday - Sunny intervals - highs of 24C

Fareham

Friday - Light rain showers - highs of 23C

saturday - Sunny day - highs of 24C

Sunday - Sunny day - highs of 25C

Monday - Sunny intervals - highs of 25C

Gosport

Friday - Sunny day - highs of 22C

saturday - Sunny day - highs of 23C

Sunday - Sunny day - highs of 24C

Monday - Sunny intervals - highs of 24C

Waterlooville

Friday - Sunny day but with thunderstorm warning - highs of 23C

saturday - Sunny day - highs of 25C

Sunday - Sunny day - highs of 26C

Monday - Sunny intervals - highs of 26C

Hayling Island

Friday - Sunny day - highs of 21C

saturday - Sunny day - highs of 23C

Sunday - Sunny day - highs of 24C

Monday - Sunny intervals - highs of 24C