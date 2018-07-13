This is the day by day weekend weather forecast for Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham, Gosport, Waterlooville and Hayling Island

Portsmouth and the surrounding area have been basking in the sunshine for what feels like an eternity now.
But as the weekend once again approaches and weather warnings for thunder and heavy rain being issued by the Met Office is the good weather set to continue?
Here is the day by day forecast for the weekend for Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham, Gosport, Waterlooville and Hayling Island.
Portsmouth
Friday - Sunny day - highs of 22C
saturday - Sunny day - highs of 23C
Sunday - Sunny day - highs of 24C
Monday - Sunny intervals - highs of 24C
Havant
Friday - Sunny day - highs of 22C
saturday - Sunny day - highs of 24C
Sunday - Sunny day - highs of 25C
Monday - Sunny intervals - highs of 24C
Fareham
Friday - Light rain showers - highs of 23C
saturday - Sunny day - highs of 24C
Sunday - Sunny day - highs of 25C
Monday - Sunny intervals - highs of 25C
Gosport
Friday - Sunny day - highs of 22C
saturday - Sunny day - highs of 23C
Sunday - Sunny day - highs of 24C
Monday - Sunny intervals - highs of 24C
Waterlooville
Friday - Sunny day but with thunderstorm warning - highs of 23C
saturday - Sunny day - highs of 25C
Sunday - Sunny day - highs of 26C
Monday - Sunny intervals - highs of 26C
Hayling Island
Friday - Sunny day - highs of 21C
saturday - Sunny day - highs of 23C
Sunday - Sunny day - highs of 24C
Monday - Sunny intervals - highs of 24C