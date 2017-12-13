‘This is the perfect opportunity for people to make a difference’

WITH just one day to go in The News’ Comfort and Joy Christmas Campaign, leaders of the campaign have shared their thanks.

Eleven groups will receive the Christmas cards containing £5 vouchers sent in by individuals and businesses around the city on Friday at a special event at St Mary’s Church in Portsea.

The Rev Canon Bob White with the Christmas campaign postbox Picture: Byron Melton

The Rev Canon Bob White said: ‘We are very grateful and thankful for everyone’s support with the campaign.

‘It is great to see the whole community help those who need it.’

The campaign has so far raised thousands of pounds for local charities and agencies.

Tesco Extra in Fratton has donated £50 in vouchers to the campaign as well as collecting vouchers with a postbox.

Community Champion for the store Gemma Morrison said: ‘It is fantastic because everyone wants to do something special at Christmas time and a lot of people don’t know to do so having the postbox in store is the perfect opportunity for people to make a difference this Christmas.’

Gemma added: ‘We gave vouchers ourselves as we wanted to give a little something extra this Christmas and we had money left over from my year so I thought I would donate it.’

Sue Boswell is a Tesco customer who donated a voucher and card to the campaign.

She said: ‘On Christmas Day I like knowing I have made someone else’s day.

‘To anyone else it is just two coffees in a Costa but instead it will be a meal for a family.’

Sue added: ‘I like all the causes in this year’s campaign and everyone of them is a good charity that supports the community.’

Editor of The News Mark Waldron said: ‘Our Comfort and Joy campaign this year has been a great success and I am so glad so many residents in our city have donated to the cause which will help so many families and individuals have a truly joyous Christmas.’

The Christmas cards and gift vouchers will be divided up between the agencies and presented in a special ceremony on Friday at midday at St Mary’s Church in Fratton Road.

Mr White said: ‘The service on Friday is fun with carol singing and we will be sharing our Christmas message with everyone.

‘Some of the agencies will talk about the work they do and what these vouchers will mean to their clients.

‘We welcome anyone who would like to come along.’