This is why hundreds of runners were covered in UV foam and paint this weekend

THE GENEROSITY of hundreds of runners literally lit up the night skies as part of a colourful event in aid of one of the region’s best-loved charities.

The Rowans Hospice UV Foam Blast Fun Run saw more than 500 runners pounding the paths of Queen Elizabeth Country Park colourfully adorned in glow sticks, luminous glasses, glitter and even UV paint.

Participants emerge from the foam tunnel.''Picture: Keith Woodland (090319-37)

Event organiser and corporate engagement lead at the hospice Gemma Carden said: ‘We host many events every year, including our moonlit walks, but this year we wanted to do something different. Running at night with all the colours and foam is something exciting for all the family. We have grandparents, parents and children all taking part as well as staff from the hospice.’

With each participant paying an entrance fee of £20 and a target to raise at least £50, the hospice hope to raise £25,000 from the event.

Philip Read, who was running with his wife and two daughters, said: ‘Rowans is a charity which is close to my heart as it is such an important part of the community. This is a fantastic event for a great cause.’

Caroline Aylott added: ‘I am running with my children who all wanted to take part. Rowans Hospice provide such a great service and you never know when you might need to use them.’

(l-r) Donna Lane, Kerry Barker, Donna and Sam Hollands raised over 350 together.''Picture: Keith Woodland (090319-116)

Many of those running have first-hand experience of the care provided by the hospice.

Ellie Simpson said: ‘I know how important Rowans is. They looked after my uncle and our family so well. It is a charity close to my heart and taking part tonight is a way of giving something back.’

Chloe Harris, 15, added: ‘I am running in memory of my godmother who was cared for by Rowans. It is good to be able to help out and so far I have raised £80.’

The fund raising event is part of the charity’s £7.5m Silver Jubilee Appeal to raise money to refurbish the centre and extend their care.

Participants warm up before the run.''Picture: Keith Woodland (090319-21)

Chief executive officer, Ruth White, said: ‘The proposed development would allow us to improve facilities in our in patient unit and the children’s Meerkat Service Area. It will also allow us to provide our at home care service.’

