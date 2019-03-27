This is why police in Waterlooville might try and open your car door

Have your say

POLICE officers in Waterlooville are going to try and open the doors of parked cars to see if vehicles are ‘insecure’.

The protocol is one Hampshire Constabulary has said it will action during investigations into thefts from vehicles.

Police will be patrolling and checker whether vehicles are 'insecure'

Officers will be ‘actively patrolling’ in a bid to identify suspected thieves and anyone seen acting suspiciously near vehicles.

PCSO Rachel Searle said: ‘We will also be looking to see if you are leaving personal/valuable items on display or if your vehicle is insecure.

‘If this is the case we will be making contact with you and giving appropriate advice.’

Anyone who sees anybody acting suspiciously and believes they may be involved in any recent incidents should call police on 101.

Alternatively, call 999 in the event of an emergency.