A Japanese billionaire is offering to give away a share of his fortune to those who share his New Year message.

Yusaku Maezawa has promised to give 1 million yen – the equivalent of £7,256 – each to 100 people chosen at random and all you have to do is to follow him on Twitter and retweet his tweet from January 5 by today.

The entrepreneur, who Forbes said is worth about $2 billion (£1.57 billion), offered the 100 million yen prize after a new year's sale from his online fashion retailer Zozotown made 10 billion yen.

Mr Maezawa, who first became famous as the drummer of punk band Switch Style, said he would message the 100 winners directly.

Here’s how to enter

The Zozotown founder's tweet is posted in Japanese but translations of the message have been shared with instructions on how to enter the competition.

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is giving away 100 million yen to start the new year. Picture: PA/ Chris Carlson

READ MORE: Mothercare staff reveal date Portsmouth store will close

All you have to do is follow him on the social media site – his handle is @yousuck2020 and his Twitter name is Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) 前澤友作.

Then you have to retweet his post, which is pinned to the top of his feed and begins ‘ZOZOTOWN’ with the deadline being January 7.

He will then message the winners after they have been chosen.

Most retweeted in history

Since posting the tweet on Saturday, it has become the most retweeted post in history – with 4.2million as of the time that this story was published.

It overtakes previous top-spot holder Carter Wilkerson, who achieved viral stardom in 2017 with a bid to secure a year's worth of free chicken nuggets from US fast food chain Wendy's.

The teenager had posted a photo of the Twitter account for Wendy's telling him he would need 18 million retweets for the year-long chicken supply, with the caption: ‘HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS.’

With more than 3.5 million retweets Mr Wilkerson's tweet knocked Ellen DeGeneres off top spot.

The talk show host's star-studded selfie at the Oscars in 2014, taken by Bradley Cooper, had been the most retweeted tweet for three years.

READ MORE: M27 roadworks: Smart motorway work due to start tonight with speed cameras switched on

The picture, which included Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, has more than 3.3 million retweets and was accompanied by the caption: ‘If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever.’

Mr Maezawa's sharp rise to top spot means former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson moves into fourth position with his 2011 tweet to Harry Styles.

In a post which has steadily increased to more than 2.6 million retweets, the singer wrote: "Always in my heart @Harry_Styles . Yours sincerely, Louis."

Fifth position is taken by Spanish YouTube gamer Elrubius, who posted a prize giveaway similar to that of Mr Maezawa's in August 2016.

The post, which reads ‘LIMONADA’, promised prizes to those that shared it and has more than 1.7 million retweets.

The change to the top positions also knocks Barack Obama out of the top five.

The former US president shared a picture of him interacting with some small children through an open window in 2017, with the caption: ‘No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion...’

The caption is a quote from the book Long Walk To Freedom, by former South African president Nelson Mandela, and the post has more than 1.6 million retweets.

It was announced last year that Mr Maezawa would become the first private passenger to be flown around the moon by fellow billionaire Elon Musk's space exploration company SpaceX.

The amount Mr Maezawa paid for the ticket, which is set to take off in 2023, was not disclosed, but Mr Musk said that it was ‘a lot of money’.