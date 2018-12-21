This map shows which Portsmouth neighbourhoods will be submerged if sea levels rise

An interactive map highlighting the potentially devastating effects of global warming to the world's coastlines has provided a scary insight into the potential future of Portsmouth.

Developed by Climate Central, an independent organisation of leading scientists and journalists, the interactive tool known as Surging Seas allows users to input their hometown and observe the impact a rise in temperature could have on sea levels.

Areas marked in blue could be underwater in the event of a 2C rise in temperatures according to Climate Central (Photo: Climate Central)

The city council are already making moves to combat the potential threat of a heightening of sea levels, with the planning of a series of coastal sea defences round the Southsea coast.The introduction of these would reportedly protect 8,000 existing properties, 700 businesses, and multiple heritage sites from the risk of flooding.

At the Paris agreement 194 states and the European Union signed an agreement which would set the long-term goal of keeping temperature rises down to 2C - despite these measures the rise could still see large parts of Portsmouth submerged by rising sea levels.

According to Climate Central a 2C rise in temperature would see Portsea Island overwhelmed by rising seas, with encroaching waters reaching as far as Goldsmith Avenue, and Copnor Road.

The Fratton Park pitch could become permanently waterlogged, according to Climate Central's forecasts, while the Great Salterns, Milton Common, Gunwharf Quays, Hilsea and the city's naval base could be completely lost to the Solent.

The Fratton and Kingston neighbourhoods of the city meanwhile could be cut off from the mainland and transformed into an island.

At current rates the world's temperature is set to rise to 3.8C by 2100, according to the Climate Action Tracker - this would cause even more devastation to Portsmouth, according to the Surging Seas map.

A 4C rise would be catastrophic for the city, according to Climate Central, with only a handful of the city's neighbourhoods surviving the rise in sea levels.

Portions of Kingston, Milton Road and Winston Churchill Avenue are among the areas of Portsmouth that would be spared by the floods.

'Rigorous research'

According to Climate Central their map "strives to provide accurate, clear and granular information about sea level rise and coastal flood hazards both locally and globally, today and tomorrow.

"Anchored in rigorous primary research, our work distinguishes itself by its user-friendly maps and tools, extensive datasets, and high-quality visual presentation.

"The program dedicates its efforts to helping citizens, communities, businesses, organisations, and governments at every level to understand the consequences of different carbon pathways and to navigate the shifting waters of our warming world."

You can check how your hometown and address would be affected with the Surging Seas map at choices.climatecentral.org