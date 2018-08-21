This TV drag star is set to headline city’s pride event next month

A STAR of a popular TV drag competition has been lined up to appear at the city’s pride event next month.

Alexis Michelle, star of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9, will headline Portsmouth Pride’s main event on Saturday September 15 at the Bandstand in Southsea.

The series is a hit in the United States hosted by RuPaul himself, but with its growing popularity across both LGBTQ+ and heterosexual communities, it is now aired across the world.

Alexis Michelle finished in fifth place in last year’s season behind Trinity Taylor, Shea Coulee, Peppermint and winner Sasha Velour.

Alexis joins the Portsmouth Pride line up alongside acts such as Christopher Maloney, Joe Black, Cherry Liquor, Miss Jason, Rhythm City Six, The Foxes, Neptune Girls and Solent Gay Men’s Chorus.

Festivities will begin when the official parade takes place from Coffee Cup on Eastney Esplanade at 10.45am heading down the promenade towards the Bandstand, where an afternoon of live music, entertainment, cabaret and speeches from public figures will take place between 11:30am and 5pm to celebrate equality and diversity with pride in the local area.

This year is a free event with all ages welcome to join in what will be the fourth annual pride to take place in the city.

Hundreds of people flocked to the city for last year’s event which raised awareness of Portsmouth’s LGBTQ+ community.