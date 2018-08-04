Thoughtless ‘prank call’ put lives at risk as it ties up fire service

THOUGHTLESS jokers put lives at risk by making a prank call to the fire service.

Two crews were mobilised to a home in Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham at 1.43am yesterday.

However, the call was a hoax and diverted crews who could have been needed for a real emergency.

