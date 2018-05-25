Thousands expected to attend popular Southsea food festival

Have your say

THOUSANDS of people are expected to enjoy a weekend of sampling different food.

Southsea Food Festival is returning this summer with a range of tasty treats on sale and ready for people to try.

The annual event, held on Palmerston Road, attracts crowds from across the area and is always voted a big success.

The two-day festival in July will have savoury food from sausages, cheeses and preservatives to sweet treats like cakes and pastries.

There will also be live music and other entertainment for families to enjoy.

The Saturday market will feature Love Southsea traders, while the Hampshire Farmers’ Markets will take over on Sunday.

Some of the city’s most popular restaurants will also have stalls across the weekend showcasing what they have to offer.

Similar to previous years, community chef Robin van Creveld will be holding demonstrations.

A statement on the event’s Facebook page said: ‘We’re welcoming along traders who sell food, drink and products geared towards foodies and restaurateurs such as decorative plates, fanciful bowls, and engraved silverware, to name a handful of examples.

‘Southsea Food Festival will bring together the most vibrant collection of culinary traders and street market food stalls in Portsmouth and wider Hampshire.

‘An urban family-oriented event, the festival features around 100 stalls, providing a fun day out with an eclectic curation of cuisines at its heart.

‘What better day to pay a visit to the already-thriving Southsea shopping district?’

The free event is on July 14 and July 15, between 10am and 5pm.

People attending last year’s event hailed the range of food on offer and the number of stalls.

One person said: ‘It was quite pleasant, we’ve been down there most years for the past few years.

‘There was quite a nice bit of variety,’ while another visitor added: ‘It was a really good event. It was so busy but there was lots to try and we went home with lots of food.’