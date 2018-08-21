Thousands of tonnes of carbon saved in Hampshire fire service green scheme

THE fire service has saved more than 1,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide thanks to the installation of solar panels.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service is using at least 17 per cent less energy since it undertook the green project in 2012.

A number of the authority’s buildings are fitted with the devices – including its shared headquarters with Hampshire Constabulary, in Eastleigh – as part of an ongoing drive to save the taxpayer £230,000 a year.

Improved insulation and heating are also measures the force is taking to reduce its environmental footprint.

Chris Carter, chairman of the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Authority, said: ‘We set out on an ambitious five-year programme to reduce the carbon footprint of our day-to-day work in a sustainable way.

‘By the end of 2016-17, we were using 17 per cent less energy than before. Given the major expansion in use of our estate over this period, these savings represent significant success.

‘We have chosen to invest in the carbon management project as the authority takes its responsibility to the environment very seriously. The financial savings also help us to protect our frontline services.’

The authority has invested more than £2m in the scheme.