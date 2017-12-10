Thousands pack Stubbington for lights and carols

COMMUNITY spirit shone at an event to mark the start of Christmas in Stubbington.

Hundreds of people gathered in the village centre to watch the Christmas lights switch on and take part in the annual carol concert, put on by Love Stubbington a collaboration of businesses and organisations.

Louise Prydderch, who runs shops Forget Me Not and Lulu Loves, said it was fantastic to see so many people turn out.

She said: ‘It is lovely to have the community support. We have been doing this for many years and about 2,000 people come out. It’s a great event.’

Councillor Pal Hayre, who represents Fareham Crofton on Hampshire County Council, was at the event. She said: ‘It’s fantastic, each year it gets bigger. Last year we had 17 Christmas trees up outside the shops and this year we have 37. It is festive with a real community spirit.’

Children from Meoncross School Choir sang carols before finishing with We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

Enjoying the festivities was Joy Male, 59, from Stubbington, who was with her daughter Nikki Baldwin, 43, and grandchildren Grace, 12, Evoni, four and Kobe, three.

Grace, who goes to Crofton Junior School, said: ‘It’s really good as it gets everyone together and it gets you in the mood for Christmas.’

Residents, members of Crofton Lions, congregation members from Holy Rood Church and many more volunteered on the day.

Martin Yeandle, 48, from Lee-on-the-Solent, was handing out song sheets.

He said: ‘I have never been to this event before but it’s been great. There were lots of people and it’s been a lot of fun for the kids with singing, lights, action and even Christmas cookies.’