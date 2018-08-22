Thousands raised at charity golf day in memory of friend

IN MEMORY of a friend, twenty two teams took part in a golf tournament for charity.

The Richard Morgan Memorial Golf was set up by Shaun Munce and raises money for Macmillan Cancer Support and motor neuron disease after Shaun’s father-in-law Richard died from motor neuron disease.

Shaun, who has hosted the event seven times, said: ‘We started off small, yet to raise this much at our seventh event was great’.

The tournament, which was hosted at Cams Hall Golf Club in Fareham, raised over £6,260 this year and has raised £41,000 in total.

Shaun, 42, said: ‘The teams battled through the heat, in conditions which were hot and dry but this was one of our biggest events yet.

‘I am extremely proud of everyone who came out to play, and any of the golfers playing alongside me have also had close friends and families who have been impacted by the illnesses and wanted to help.

‘All the proceeds are used locally, which means a lot to many of our players’.

The son of former Pompey footballer Keith Blackburn also took part, to support the charities that meant a lot to him and his family.

Shaun said: ‘The event was a fun experience, everyone enjoyed it and it has already become a tradition among the community and players and we will keep happening for as long as we can’.

He also thanked everyone who donated.

Shaun added: ‘Every year we are supported by local businesses which has always helped us in reaching such great totals’.