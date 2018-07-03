Thousands raised for Hampshire children’s hospice by Fareham IT firm

A FAREHAM IT firm has raised more than £3,000 for a children’s hospice charity.

Taylor Made Computer Solutions has collected the vital cash through a series of fundraisers in aid of Naomi House and Jacksplace, its worthy cause of the year.

The Winchester-based charity cares for youngsters with life-limiting illnesses in Hampshire and five other counties.

Fiona Woodham, a PA at Taylor Made, lost her grandaughter Lylah Rose last summer – and the hospice provided her family with support over the final months.

Alongside her husband, Paul, Mrs Woodham raised almost £2,000 in sponsors for Naomi House and Jacksplace when she took part in the 24-mile Clarendon Way Walk from Salisbury to Winchester last month.

That effort has been backed up by her workplace, which has run cake sales, dress-down days and fundraisers for the cause – and will run more events soon.

Taylor Made managing director, Nigel Taylor, said: ‘We were so touched when we heard just how far the hospice had gone to support Fiona’s family that we wanted to do something to help others.’

Jill McDonagh, corporate fundraiser for Naomi House & Jacksplace, added: ‘The whole team here are over the moon to have been selected as Taylor Made Computer Solutions’ charity of the year.

‘They have a reputation for passion and going the extra mile, so we cannot wait to see what they get up to.’