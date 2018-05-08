Thousands raised to mend South Downs National Park trails

A CAMPAIGN to raise £120,000 to carry out much-needed improvements on the South Downs Way has reached more than 60 per cent of its target.

More than £75,000 has been donated to Mend our Way, a campaign led by the South Downs National Park Trust, asking people to support significant repair work on four broken sections of the national trail.

There are six months left to raise the remaining cash.

Andy Gattiker, who manages the South Downs Way, said: ‘Thank you so much, we are blown away by the generosity.

‘The cold, wet winter has taken its toll on the damaged sections but because of your love for the South Downs Way we’re more than 60 per cent towards our target – and being able to carry out these much-needed improvements.

‘With the warmer weather and bank holidays ahead we’re looking forward to seeing more people enjoying walking, cycling or riding the trail. It’s an amazing resource and, if you love the South Downs Way, please consider supporting our campaign.’

Visit southdowns.gov.uk/mendourway