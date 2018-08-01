Three goldfish die in Southsea blaze drama

THREE goldfish have died after a fire broke out at a person’s home in Southsea.

Fire crews from Southsea were called to the scene in Cromwell Road by a nearby shop late this morning before extinguishing the blaze.

Two pumps attended the scene after the fire, which started in the rear of the property, had spread to garden furniture.

Southsea Fire Station confirmed it was an electrical fire.

The homeowner was not at the address at the time but returned home to find some of the fish had not made it.

Crew manager David Wilcox said: ‘We had a call from a nearby shop saying about the fire which started in the rear of the property and spread to the garden.

‘There were fish all over the floor but we managed to rescue 11. Unfortunately we were unable to save three. We were on scene for 45 minutes and there was quite a clean up operation.’