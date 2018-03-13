Three people treated by medics after Leigh Park house fire

Have your say

THREE people had to be treated by medics after a fire broke out last night.

Firefighters were called to Curdridge Close, in Leigh Park, just after 9.30pm after a fire broke out in a house.

Crews from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service treated three people at the scene, before handing them over to medics at South Central Ambulance Service.

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘We got the call at 9.34pm.

‘Crews from Havant, Emsworth and Portchester attended the incident, which was a fire in a domestic property.

‘It was only a small house fire but three people were treated at the scene before being handed over to Scas.’

The condition of the people involved is currently unknown.