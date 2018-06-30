Tigers from Spanish circus rehoused to island zoo

FIVE tigers who have spent years performing in a Spanish travelling circus have a new life – at the Isle of Wight Zoo.

The three female and two male tigers – Natasha, Zoppa, Antonella, Girona and Mondo – were given up by the circus amid the growing public backlash around performing animals.

They were taken in by Spain’s AAP Foundation, which quarantines and rehabilitates circus animals, before being given a new home at the island’s zoo.

Trust founder Charlotte Corney said: ‘We’re so pleased to be providing this vital lifeline to these tigers. The conditions endured by circus animals can be horrific.’

The tigers have settled into their new surroundings.