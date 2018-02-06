Tim Peake tickets are snapped up in minutes

OVERWHELMING demand saw free tickets for astronaut Tim Peake’s Freedom event snapped up in around 11 minutes yesterday.

The tickets to the Chichester Festival Theatre (CFT) event were available on the site’s website at 10am – but were gone within minutes as scores of people tried to grab some.

Lucinda Morrison from the CFT said: ‘It took about 11 minutes for them to sell out.

‘We are really sorry to have people disappointed but there was just an overwhelming demand. We had a queuing system and there were over 1,000 queuing before 10am.

‘Obviously any returns will be made available online.’

Major Peake will be at the festival theatre on Sunday, February 25, where he will be honoured with the Freedom of the City of Chichester by mayor Peter Evans.

The European Space Agency astronaut, from Westbourne, will also give a presentation on his mission at the International Space Station.

He will take questions from children in the audience and hold a meet and greet.