Titchfield breast cancer centre celebrates annual fundraiser

A RANGE of baked goods was enjoyed as part of a fundraiser at a centre which supports women with breast cancer.

Family and friends of women who have used The Haven, in Titchfield, attended their annual Big Tea Cosy event.

It is important to raise awareness and money for this amazing cause. Jean Spry

Held yesterday, it encourage people to go to the centre on The Square and enjoy a cake and cuppa while raising money.

Jean Spry, from Hayling Island, used the centre after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She took four of her friends along to the event.

The 57-year-old said: ‘When I had finished with the medical side of my cancer I was told about The Haven. I came to an introductory day and decided to wanted to see a nutritionist and to have massages on my scars to help.

‘The whole atmosphere is really calming and relaxing and it helped with the psychological side affects of having breast cancer.’

Women at the centre are treated for free and Jean decided she wanted to give something back and is now a volunteer.

She added: ‘It is great to see so many people supporting this event and coming along to The Haven. It is important to raise awareness and money for this amazing cause.’

Big Tea Cosy events can be held at anytime this month and Hambrooks in Titchfield is one of many businesses to support it.

Heidi Rehman, community fundraiser at the centre, said: ‘We are really grateful to everyone who has supported us.

‘It was good to see so many people turn up and help us raise money.’