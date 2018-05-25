Titchfield crafts group night will leave novices in stitches

Have your say

A CRAFTS group is inviting people to join its latest meeting and learn a new skill.

The Solent branch of the Embroiderers’ Guild is staging an open night next month.

Based at the Titchfield Parish Rooms, in Southampton Hill, Titchfield, the group will be shining a light on the skills of stitching.

Felter Sarah Waters will be running a workshop during the event, bringing along all the equipment novice embroiderers would need.

The group will meet at the halls from 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Joining the workshop costs £5.

For more details, call Margaret Mainwaring on 01329 285825 or email Gemma Bridges at gemmabridges@gmail.com.

The group meets on the third Monday of the month.