To Russia with love… from Portsmouth

Caring parishioners from Baffin’s Russian Orthodox Church have collected over 40kg of clothing to send to disadvantaged families in Russia.

The project has been coordinated by parishioner, Tanya Hayter, and church treasurer, John Newbery. Mrs Hayter set up the initiative through a friend who lives in Moscow and has connections to the monastery.

Hundred of items have been donated including children’s clothing, jumpers, jackets, shoes and boots. Two parcels of clothing have now been being sent to the Centre for Social Support of the Donskoi Monastery in Moscow.

Mr Newbery said: ‘The monastery is in a deprived part of the city with high levels of poverty and people who have a range of disabilities. The monastery will ensure the clothing goes to those people who have the greatest need.’

The monastery have confirmed that the two parcels arrived in time for Christmas and will be put to good use over the festive period.

A spokes person for the monastery said: ‘The items of clothing people have sent are very useful but the biggest thing for the recipients is to know that people elsewhere care and are thinking about them.’

‘We hope this will now become an annual event,’ added Mr Newbery.

There has been a parish of the Russian Orthodox Church in Portsmouth for nearly 25 years.