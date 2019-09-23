Toaster left unattended sparks flat fire in Old Portsmouth

Have your say

A FIRE started in a toaster ripped through a kitchen and spread to the first floor in a home.

Around 14 firefighters from Southsea and Portchester tackled the blaze at 2.53pm on Sunday at a ground floor flat in Warblington Road, Old Portsmouth.

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘It appears that the occupants had left something in a toaster and returned to the end of terrace property to find it full of smoke.

‘No one was injured or taken to hospital.’

Three appliances were deployed to the incident. Crews left at 4.02pm.

Jet hose reels were used to tackle the blaze with ventilation fans used to clear the house of smoke.

Fire officers have reminded people of the dangers of leaving cooking appliances unattended.

See hantsfire.gov.uk/keeping-safe/loveyourhome/firehazards/kitchen