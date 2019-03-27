Toddler thrown from pram and left with head injuries after motorbike collision in Fareham

Have your say

A TODDLER has been left with head injuries after being thrown from her pram during a motorbike collision.

A woman was also injured during the incident which took place yesterday evening on Cams Hill in Fareham.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Just before 5.30pm on Tuesday officers received a report of a collision on Cams Hill involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian who was pushing a child in a pushchair.

‘A 51-year-old woman from Fareham sustained an injury to her foot.

‘A one-year-old girl from Fareham fell from her pushchair and sustained a minor head injury.’

The matter is now under investigation and anyone with information should call 101 and quote 44190105180.