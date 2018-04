Have your say

A NURSERY group taught youngsters about patriotism as they held a St George’s Day celebration.

Children at Kiddi Caru in Whiteley wore their finest royal-inspired outfits for the day while learning about St George himself.

Nursery manager Bee Bevis said: ‘The children loved hearing all about St George, particularly as the story featured a dragon.

‘They very much enjoy getting involved in different calendar events, and we regularly organise activities like this.’